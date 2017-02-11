Struggled with a slow game. Battieri and Bird played the game well, stayed down when any chance of a call and relied on the crowd to convince Child to blow.
No excuse, we were too clean, too nice. Fell to bits without Sims and Cooper.
Plus points, Clark was handy, Sims was strong and Westerman looked to have developed into a leader.
