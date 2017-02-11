I thought the game was for the taking, we were well in control in the first half but as stated many time on this thread and others our attacking threat was minimal.



Question : Do we practice scenarios whereby we are in the opposition 20 ...... it called a 'move' not really seen any.



Wouldn't mind if flamboyant movement with dummy runners all over the place and then somebody drops the ball over the line, at least we could moan about being unlucky but what a great move.



Thought there were a few plusses last night, Westerman was superb, Coops and Simms ran strongly, Clark tried hard, Lineham looked better, Livett continued his good showing from the diabolical Huddersfield shambles of a game. We need a session on composure, knowing how to spell it is one thing but how to show it is another.



Not forecasting a win next week, solid progress would do.