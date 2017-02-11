|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 777
|
Struggled with a slow game. Battieri and Bird played the game well, stayed down when any chance of a call and relied on the crowd to convince Child to blow.
No excuse, we were too clean, too nice. Fell to bits without Sims and Cooper.
Plus points, Clark was handy, Sims was strong and Westerman looked to have developed into a leader.
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 582
Location: Warrington
|
Some people find the positives in that?? We were playing against a side that will really struggle to be top six this season and regardless of players missing and it being the first game of the season...that was a gimme. I fear for us this season...and this is not just based on tonight..even by todays woeful standards we have no creativity whatsoever. The game of rugby league in england is currently formulaic, devoid of skill and based on who, pumped full of the most legal growth hormone, can milk an arbitrary penalty and get the team closer to a touchdown....i believe we are one of the worst offenders but this season are not going to be very good at it. Ps. Rugby league is really currently very rubbish
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:17 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5356
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Do we have half backs.
I only ask, as, as a rugby team, that tends to be required.
I only saw the first half, bored shitless.
Boy, we are dull. I'm fast losing faith with RL. Formulaic poop. Hardly a decent move in 40 mins.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:30 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 222
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Do we have half backs.
I only ask, as, as a rugby team, that tends to be required.
I only saw the first half, bored shitless.
Boy, we are dull. I'm fast losing faith with RL. Formulaic poop. Hardly a decent move in 40 mins.
This
We have no attacking ideas at all. 0 - 12 in that Hudds pre season game proved this.
We are too reliant upon individual players having "moments of magic", which seems to happen all too infrequently.
The best I can hope for from the Brisbane game is no injuries (and a LOT less penalties!)
PS - I really don't want to see that bloody stupid "it's always our year" flag this season.
|
Don't die with the music in you
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:37 am
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5106
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Three things we already knew last season. ..
1 Matty Russell is not a full back
2 Rhys Evans is not a winger
3 James Child is a pitiful referee
Other points worth noting are Catalan Dragons should never be allowed to turn rugby league info football. ....their behavior was nothing short of disgraceful tonight with the holding off heads in fake pain. .. the fake knocking back of heads as of they had been hit by a spade. ..and the loving putting up ten fingers to help the ref along ....
Awful ball control from wire and my scapegoat for the season will be Savelio. Whether he thought his work was done after his try but I think he'll be a small version of Trent Waterhouse. ...he was most ordinary and liked life on the wing far too much for a forward. .... but we'll see. ...Before I right him off
|
.........2009..............2010...............2011................2012.......
.......................eh up... make some room for more Silverware.........
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:16 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7456
|
Hot weather preseason training.....
Is it the best preparation?
When much of the season is cold and wet at best, wouldn't two weeks training on Orford Park be more beneficial!?
Vs Catalan, a drizzle of rain and the handling from Warrington is puss paw. Under 9s have better handling skills than that performance.
Once again, I find myself blaming TS again. Lack of wet weather preparation. Playing Atkins inside our only class recognised winger. If it was Brian Bevan outside him...he'd have walked off the pitch sulking for never getting a pass.
Tony Smith what the feck are you doing?
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 231
|
I thought the game was for the taking, we were well in control in the first half but as stated many time on this thread and others our attacking threat was minimal.
Question : Do we practice scenarios whereby we are in the opposition 20 ...... it called a 'move' not really seen any.
Wouldn't mind if flamboyant movement with dummy runners all over the place and then somebody drops the ball over the line, at least we could moan about being unlucky but what a great move.
Thought there were a few plusses last night, Westerman was superb, Coops and Simms ran strongly, Clark tried hard, Lineham looked better, Livett continued his good showing from the diabolical Huddersfield shambles of a game. We need a session on composure, knowing how to spell it is one thing but how to show it is another.
Not forecasting a win next week, solid progress would do.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8274
|
Gidley to full back. He really offers nothing in the halves.
Ratch to Linehams centre when fit.
Atkins inside Russell as he wont pass to him anyway.
Hope Patton can step up and Brown can stay fit.
Best we can hope for in repairing a lamentable back line.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Bing [Bot], Fatbelly, Google [Bot], karetaker, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, MortigiTempo, Mr Snoodle, NtW, runningman29, sally cinnamon, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Railwayman, Wire Weaver and 236 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|