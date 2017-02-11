WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v Catalans

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game v Catalans

 
Post a reply

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:06 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 777
Struggled with a slow game. Battieri and Bird played the game well, stayed down when any chance of a call and relied on the crowd to convince Child to blow.

No excuse, we were too clean, too nice. Fell to bits without Sims and Cooper.

Plus points, Clark was handy, Sims was strong and Westerman looked to have developed into a leader.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:18 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 582
Location: Warrington
Some people find the positives in that?? We were playing against a side that will really struggle to be top six this season and regardless of players missing and it being the first game of the season...that was a gimme. I fear for us this season...and this is not just based on tonight..even by todays woeful standards we have no creativity whatsoever. The game of rugby league in england is currently formulaic, devoid of skill and based on who, pumped full of the most legal growth hormone, can milk an arbitrary penalty and get the team closer to a touchdown....i believe we are one of the worst offenders but this season are not going to be very good at it. Ps. Rugby league is really currently very rubbish
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:17 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5356
Location: South Stand.....bored
Do we have half backs.

I only ask, as, as a rugby team, that tends to be required.

I only saw the first half, bored shitless.

Boy, we are dull. I'm fast losing faith with RL. Formulaic poop. Hardly a decent move in 40 mins.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, BornagainLeyther, Fatbelly, Geoff, hull2524, lefty goldblatt, Mr Snoodle, richmond, Wire Weaver and 158 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,6511,18775,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  