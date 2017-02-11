Cats deserved this win.
I've no complaints about the result.
Some good performances from our guys - in particular Savelio, Sims, Cooper, Atkins, Dec, Clark.
Evans and Russell were the weak links in this game. They cost us 12 points.
I'm now convinced Russell isn't a full back.
I think Livett will get quite a few games this year based on his showing.
As a 1st match - scrappy but not too bad, and honestly not too disheartened.
Taking the long view.
Ratch, Hill, Bennie, Brown all to come back.
And honestly - for those complaining at the ref - sorry but I disagree.
Too many high shots from us in the first half and we were penalized - rightly.
Roll on next week