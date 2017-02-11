WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v Catalans

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game v Catalans

 
Post a reply

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:58 pm
goodways sore chops Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 162
Too many mistakes and clueless on the catalan try line, but for a first run out and some bad decisions from child , to lose by 8 points isn't too bad.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:59 pm
wireforever Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Oct 18, 2008 6:43 pm
Posts: 45
What was the Warrington penalty count in the end? Did we declare or what?

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:00 pm
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1337
Cats deserved this win.
I've no complaints about the result.
Some good performances from our guys - in particular Savelio, Sims, Cooper, Atkins, Dec, Clark.

Evans and Russell were the weak links in this game. They cost us 12 points.
I'm now convinced Russell isn't a full back.
I think Livett will get quite a few games this year based on his showing.

As a 1st match - scrappy but not too bad, and honestly not too disheartened.
Taking the long view.

Ratch, Hill, Bennie, Brown all to come back.

And honestly - for those complaining at the ref - sorry but I disagree.
Too many high shots from us in the first half and we were penalized - rightly.

Roll on next week

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:03 pm
goodways sore chops Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 162
Same for both sides but only one team were throwing themselves to the ground and milking it

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:06 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1292
Location: Warrington
I blame the warm weather training.We're always poo when they've had a jolly in the sun.Should be men + stick it out over here in winter like rest of us.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:12 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 128
Location: Dubai
I just hope that we slowly improve throughout the season, culminating in a peak grinding out wins when it matters in the GF. A la Wigan and Shaun Wane.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:14 pm
Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2011 2:49 pm
Posts: 1055
Location: Olympia, Washington State.
I'll only echo what has been said here really: we were poor overall with some good individual performances. We created way too many problems for ourselves with penalties and knock-ons all over the field but we did well to keep Catalan out under so much continued pressure. Again, we look very limp in attack.

Although we deserved the loss (by a bigger margin than Catalan managed) Child was poor. Some of our "high shots" never were, he allowed Catalan to lay on and niggle at the play the ball where he penalised us and we got penalised for putting one of them over the horizontal (by half a degree...) whereas they did worse to Rhys towards the end and we get nothing. No excuses for the loss, just made for a frustrating watch.
Come on Wire, come on Wire, come on Wire, Come on...

WidnesJohn wrote:
With us being the better side these days, we are licking our lips at inflicting more misery on Wire in the coming derby. I expect a fairly straight forward win.
Wire 44 - 6 Widnes
Widnes Score Time: 74 Minutes 9 Seconds

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:30 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2913
Location: newton-le-willows
Surprised it was only us that got a team warning with the holding down that Cats were getting away with,no wonder Walsh was smiling before the penalty goal.
Not surprised we lost though with the amount of ground Cats were making on their sets & our poor handling at critical times putting us under pressure. Someone capable of breaking the line from close range would have come in handy too apart from a prop with a flick pass.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, chinawire, citywolf, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Fatbelly, fez1, Hicks Is A God, Iamlegend, MarioRugby, matt6169, Melph, mikej, mrpurfect, NtW, old tony, Philth, rubber duckie, Rugby, runningman29, Saint_Claire, shinymcshine, The Riddler, The Wiganosopher, Trainman, Wire, Wire Weaver, wireforever, Wolf Hall, Yahoo [Bot] and 460 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,5451,78475,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
16-26
WIGAN
  
...Full time
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
20-12
WARRINGTON
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  