Too many mistakes and clueless on the catalan try line, but for a first run out and some bad decisions from child , to lose by 8 points isn't too bad.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:59 pm
What was the Warrington penalty count in the end? Did we declare or what?
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:00 pm
fez1
Cats deserved this win.
I've no complaints about the result.
Some good performances from our guys - in particular Savelio, Sims, Cooper, Atkins, Dec, Clark.
Evans and Russell were the weak links in this game. They cost us 12 points.
I'm now convinced Russell isn't a full back.
I think Livett will get quite a few games this year based on his showing.
As a 1st match - scrappy but not too bad, and honestly not too disheartened.
Taking the long view.
Ratch, Hill, Bennie, Brown all to come back.
And honestly - for those complaining at the ref - sorry but I disagree.
Too many high shots from us in the first half and we were penalized - rightly.
Roll on next week
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:03 pm
Same for both sides but only one team were throwing themselves to the ground and milking it
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:06 pm
I blame the warm weather training.We're always poo when they've had a jolly in the sun.Should be men + stick it out over here in winter like rest of us.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:12 pm
I just hope that we slowly improve throughout the season, culminating in a peak grinding out wins when it matters in the GF. A la Wigan and Shaun Wane.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:14 pm
Wire
I'll only echo what has been said here really: we were poor overall with some good individual performances. We created way too many problems for ourselves with penalties and knock-ons all over the field but we did well to keep Catalan out under so much continued pressure. Again, we look very limp in attack.
Although we deserved the loss (by a bigger margin than Catalan managed) Child was poor. Some of our "high shots" never were, he allowed Catalan to lay on and niggle at the play the ball where he penalised us and we got penalised for putting one of them over the horizontal (by half a degree...) whereas they did worse to Rhys towards the end and we get nothing. No excuses for the loss, just made for a frustrating watch.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:30 pm
Surprised it was only us that got a team warning with the holding down that Cats were getting away with,no wonder Walsh was smiling before the penalty goal.
Not surprised we lost though with the amount of ground Cats were making on their sets & our poor handling at critical times putting us under pressure. Someone capable of breaking the line from close range would have come in handy too apart from a prop with a flick pass.
