I'll only echo what has been said here really: we were poor overall with some good individual performances. We created way too many problems for ourselves with penalties and knock-ons all over the field but we did well to keep Catalan out under so much continued pressure. Again, we look very limp in attack.



Although we deserved the loss (by a bigger margin than Catalan managed) Child was poor. Some of our "high shots" never were, he allowed Catalan to lay on and niggle at the play the ball where he penalised us and we got penalised for putting one of them over the horizontal (by half a degree...) whereas they did worse to Rhys towards the end and we get nothing. No excuses for the loss, just made for a frustrating watch.