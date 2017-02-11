WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v Catalans

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game v Catalans

 
Post a reply

Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:35 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2456
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Team news
Image

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:30 pm
So Grose but So Good User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Nov 24, 2005 12:19 pm
Posts: 1471
Location: Cloud 8 (Cloud 9 is too high)
When is Penny fit again? Evans is awful on the wing!

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:57 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5355
Location: South Stand.....bored
Complete and utter Muppetry from Evans for their try. If he goes into touch, it's not the end of the world. It is, however, when he feeds onevof the best poachers in the business.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Todays Game v Catalans

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:02 pm
Wolf Hall Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 76
Think were suffering from Cihild abuse as well...being swayed by the French crowd and the diving by Catalan players.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, citywolf, Gazwire, Hicks Is A God, Itchy Arsenal, lefty goldblatt, Mike1970, NtW, Paddyfc, runningman29, So Grose but So Good, victarmeldrew, Wolf Hall and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,4911,59075,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
16-26
WIGAN
  
...Full time
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
6-6
WARRINGTON
TV  
...Lineham sin-binned - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  