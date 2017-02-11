Dewsbury had 4 Wakefield players:
Mason Caton-Brown
Keegan Hurst
David Fifita
Max Jowitt
All playing for them in the opening round of the Championship and got hammered 46-0 away at Rochdale Hornets.
Also had Paul Sykes, Andy Kain, Mitch Stringer & Lucas Walshaw in the side.
You would think 4 super league players and ex SL players would make some sort of impact on the game?
Only Rochdale player of note was ex Wolves man Chris Riley
