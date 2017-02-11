WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pearson HDM Interview

Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:41 pm
Interesting interview with Pearson...maybe not as controversial or newsworthy as some of his early ones when the club was struggling though, he's now trying to dampen the hype rather than build it!

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/in-depth-q-a-with-hull-fc-owner-adam-pearson-ahead-of-2017-opener/story-30127669-detail/story.html

Club looking in to different office space (and retail stores) is an interesting one, that would be the first time we've moved offices away from the KC, a feels like another move to get us away from the Allams.

Also makes a good point that while Season Pass sales have been good, still only back to 2012 levels and there is still work to be done.

Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:19 pm
I think it's important to recognise that as a club 2016 will be hard to beat. It's true that other clubs had longer injury lists than us for example, and delivering a major trophy, being minutes from a second major final, SL club of the year, 6 Dream teamers, Lance Todd, Top Gun, Man of Steel..it's understandable that expectations become unrealistic. He's taken some stick has AP, some of it merited some not (ie his faith in Radford to deliver silverware) so I'm pleased the financial burden has eased slightly. I think he also recognises though that despite improvements our infrastructure and resources are still miles off those at Wigan who IIRC have many more backroom staff hence the "overdelivery" comment. An interesting change in tone as you say. Early season hype definitely looks centred on Wigan and Cas so hopefully we can make a quiet solid start and see how things are looking after 8 rounds or so.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:15 pm
UllFC wrote:
Interesting interview with Pearson...maybe not as controversial or newsworthy as some of his early ones when the club was struggling though, he's now trying to dampen the hype rather than build it!

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/in-depth-q-a-with-hull-fc-owner-adam-pearson-ahead-of-2017-opener/story-30127669-detail/story.html

Club looking in to different office space (and retail stores) is an interesting one, that would be the first time we've moved offices away from the KC, a feels like another move to get us away from the Allams.

Also makes a good point that while Season Pass sales have been good, still only back to 2012 levels and there is still work to be done.



You missed a main point he made in that he thinks we are a forward short but we cant do anything due to cap restrictions
I agree, we are short of an establish Super League prop.

Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:39 am
Whilst the personal accolades are great for the players and it raises the profile, silverware is the name of the game.
How can you 'overachieve', wasn't the goal to win at least one bit of silverware at the beginning of the season?
I mean we had massively underachieved the previous two seasons hence why LR and AP were under a lot of pressure.
However I don't agree with the interviewers statement "The current expectation is far greater than last season"
Is it, with whom, the fans? How much has this "far greater" expectation shown itself, are fans stating that we need to win the cup AND the LL or GF otherwise it'll be a failure, I don't think I've heard anyone say that. I think the vast majority are realistic, we have a chance to win something but our expectation is about the same as it was last season IMHO, be in the top 4, reach at least the semifinals of the CC.

The other thing about not having SC for another forward is puzzling, of course it would be nice to have another forward but then we'd be breaking the SC, so it's totally irrelevant.
Now if he'd have said, we wish we'd not signed X back/s or because of length of contract of a particular player that we'd rather have got rid of and got a forward instead then that would make sense. Why then did we sign Connor, Rawesthorne and extend Michaels contract IF we actually needed a prop/forward? I mean, we've got rid of Naughton/Pritchard/Yeaman/Feka/Pryce/JA/Dean off the books and still we have no space, that's why I suggested we had backloaded contracts from last season.

Radford is just going to have to trust in his younger forwards this year, and it's the lack of experience from players like Jack Downs/Turgut/Montongo and others that is worrying fans/the coach hence why he's been playing the youngsters a bit more in the friendlies than last season. I hope they do us proud and show us that they can compete at the highest level.

Good that they are looking into increasing the business/making it more efficient but it speaks volumes that he is looking away from the KCOM to do that for the back room staff.

