I think it's important to recognise that as a club 2016 will be hard to beat. It's true that other clubs had longer injury lists than us for example, and delivering a major trophy, being minutes from a second major final, SL club of the year, 6 Dream teamers, Lance Todd, Top Gun, Man of Steel..it's understandable that expectations become unrealistic. He's taken some stick has AP, some of it merited some not (ie his faith in Radford to deliver silverware) so I'm pleased the financial burden has eased slightly. I think he also recognises though that despite improvements our infrastructure and resources are still miles off those at Wigan who IIRC have many more backroom staff hence the "overdelivery" comment. An interesting change in tone as you say. Early season hype definitely looks centred on Wigan and Cas so hopefully we can make a quiet solid start and see how things are looking after 8 rounds or so.