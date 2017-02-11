Interesting interview with Pearson...maybe not as controversial or newsworthy as some of his early ones when the club was struggling though, he's now trying to dampen the hype rather than build it!Club looking in to different office space (and retail stores) is an interesting one, that would be the first time we've moved offices away from the KC, a feels like another move to get us away from the Allams.Also makes a good point that while Season Pass sales have been good, still only back to 2012 levels and there is still work to be done.