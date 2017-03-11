There has never been any mention of a new contract after the old one ended in November 2016.
My guess is that it's a 1 year contract (immediately out on loan), with an option in our favour to renew it at the end of this season.
Hence his comment that he hopes options (plural) will be on the table (more than just one from rovers').
My guess is that it's a 1 year contract (immediately out on loan), with an option in our favour to renew it at the end of this season.
Hence his comment that he hopes options (plural) will be on the table (more than just one from rovers').