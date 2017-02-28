Teams do not just need pivots they need good pivots. A good pivot will be effective whatever position he is playing. Comparing Hardaker's performances at Leeds and Castleford is pointless when he is now playing a different role admittedly in the same position. Having the full back as a pivot is the flavour of the month but only works if the player can fulfil the role. Some enterprising coach will come up with a new approach which if is in any way successful other teams will rush to copy. Using a ball handling 13 as Sheens is happy to do is not wrong just because the majority of coaches seem to just want another battering ram.