Armavinit wrote:
I hope he does come back next season and takes the 13 spot. Ellis must be due to retire, even he can't go on and on??? Mini too?
Agreed, I think he has the potential to be a real star.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:58 am
Teams do not just need pivots they need good pivots. A good pivot will be effective whatever position he is playing. Comparing Hardaker's performances at Leeds and Castleford is pointless when he is now playing a different role admittedly in the same position. Having the full back as a pivot is the flavour of the month but only works if the player can fulfil the role. Some enterprising coach will come up with a new approach which if is in any way successful other teams will rush to copy. Using a ball handling 13 as Sheens is happy to do is not wrong just because the majority of coaches seem to just want another battering ram.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:45 am
Don't like agreeing with a dobbin but he is right. The secret to success is highlighting a player's strengths (and hiding their weaknesses) so if your full back is a better support player than a pivot use that as their primary role and get your pivot from elsewhere. Forcing players into roles they are uncomfortable with or not particularly suited to is not maximising the efficiency of a team.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:43 pm
Erik the not red wrote:
Don't like agreeing with a dobbin but he is right. The secret to success is highlighting a player's strengths (and hiding their weaknesses) so if your full back is a better support player than a pivot use that as their primary role and get your pivot from elsewhere. Forcing players into roles they are uncomfortable with or not particularly suited to is not maximising the efficiency of a team.
Indeed. If we had our 2005 team we still would have Cooke as third pivot on the left.
If Abdull develops into the next Seinfeld and Kelly has a good season I'd expect to see them both in the side regardless of Shaul's passing ability.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:10 am
Sat Mar 11, 2017 2:49 pm
If he has just signed a 3 year contract, why would he say he will access his options at the end of the year.
I don't think he will come back, I just get that feeling from the way he talks, I'd like to see him given a go at LF next season for us.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:01 pm
Dave K. wrote:
If he has just signed a 3 year contract, why would he say he will access his options at the end of the year.
I don't think he will come back, I just get that feeling from the way he talks, I'd like to see him given a go at LF next season for us.
Why do you think he won't return? You said yourself he's just signed a three year contract. His chances are limited at FC, he's on a season long loan, to get experience and most of all, the fitness that everyone on here carps on about. If at the end of the year, Radford doesn't require his skills then he will have to "access his options"
Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:14 pm
Armavinit wrote:
Why do you think he won't return? You said yourself he's just signed a three year contract. His chances are limited at FC, he's on a season long loan, to get experience and most of all, the fitness that everyone on here carps on about. If at the end of the year, Radford doesn't require his skills then he will have to "access his options"
Nothing more than a hunch, I honestly hope I'm wrong and he is back with us this year, mixed reviews about him from Rovers fans playing 6, so think we need to use him at 13
Sat Mar 11, 2017 3:35 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Nothing more than a hunch, I honestly hope I'm wrong and he is back with us this year, mixed reviews about him from Rovers fans playing 6, so think we need to use him at 13
Me too, as posted earlier in the thread.
Sat Mar 11, 2017 4:30 pm
Has he signed a 3 year deal though?
Were any details of this reported ? Seems a strange article for a player who is on loan , with a view to return?
