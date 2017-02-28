Teams do not just need pivots they need good pivots. A good pivot will be effective whatever position he is playing. Comparing Hardaker's performances at Leeds and Castleford is pointless when he is now playing a different role admittedly in the same position. Having the full back as a pivot is the flavour of the month but only works if the player can fulfil the role. Some enterprising coach will come up with a new approach which if is in any way successful other teams will rush to copy. Using a ball handling 13 as Sheens is happy to do is not wrong just because the majority of coaches seem to just want another battering ram.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Armavinit, BraddersFC, Chris71, DGM, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, HFC Boy, Keiththered, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild mannered Janitor, Paddyfc, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, Staffs FC, swissfan, The Milky Bar Kid, The Sensible One, willo109 and 208 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
c}