Keiththered wrote:
He has lost weight and seems fitter since coming to Rovers. I wonder why he did not do that when at FC?
Likewise Kelly at FC?
Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Keiththered wrote:
He has lost weight and seems fitter since coming to Rovers. I wonder why he did not do that when at FC?
Finally maturing and realising what he need to do or he won't make it as a SL player, Radford hardly giving him any game time and loaning him out to a small club in the lower leagues. Would surely be enough to realise things have gone wrong.
No wonder Radford was the coach on the year.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:39 pm
Keiththered wrote:
He has lost weight and seems fitter since coming to Rovers. I wonder why he did not do that when at FC?
Sh1tting himself that he might end up playing his whole career in the championship
Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:53 pm
barham red wrote:
The post match interview with TS went into this a bit as he was discussing how we have been playing Addy there who is a good ball player but lacks a bit of go forward and yesterday we went with Donaldson who has go forward but needs better ball playing skills. Sheen's certainly seemed to be an advocate of a ball playing 13.
I've thought for ages we need a ball playing 13 and Abdul fits the bill. We desperately need more creativity, but I suppose we need to see how Kelly goes this year, it might be the spark we need and can carry on as we are pack wise.
Know your Enemy
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:11 pm
barham red wrote:
The post match interview with TS went into this a bit as he was discussing how we have been playing Addy there who is a good ball player but lacks a bit of go forward and yesterday we went with Donaldson who has go forward but needs better ball playing skills. Sheen's certainly seemed to be an advocate of a ball playing 13.
No offence, but that's why Sheens is coaching in the 2nd tier of British RL. He's a dinosaur. The games moved on.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:26 pm
*1865* wrote:
No offence, but that's why Sheens is coaching in the 2nd tier of British RL. He's a dinosaur. The games moved on.
No offence taken but Rafford seems to be using the Bradford playbook circa 2004, hardly seems the games moved on that much.
Think I'd take Sheen's view point over yours.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:31 am
Dave K. wrote:
I think he would be best suited as a 13, but Radford (And most teams to be fair), dont like to play a ball playing 13,
If we had a ball playing LF, it would take the pressure off Shaul and allow him to play his natural game
1:Shaul
6:Kelly
7:Sneyd
13:Abdul
He would have to improve his fitness (Which he seems have done this year) and his defence to play that role though.
I have major doubts he will be at Hull next year.
Surely the easiest solution, would be to improve Shaul as a pivot? as we only have
2 , most teams have 3 pivots.
Not only Shaul, but our passing speed & accuracy ,throughout the team ,needs a massive improvement -IMO..
Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:44 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1714
Agree with Weaver, the focus should be on Shaul improving his handling.
Using the LF as a third pivot is a thing of the past really, and the position has evolved rightly or wrongly into a position that requires a big engine, a big defensive workload and driving the ball in when required. There are obvious examples knocking around of LF's who can be an extra pivot, but they also have those other requirements in their armoury, which I'm not sure Abdull has yet.
Cas are a prime example. They don't use the LF has a pivot and they have the best attack in the league right now. What they do use is a pivot out of fullback (as well as skilful forwards able to play at the line). Look at how Hardaker's handling and timing has improved in just an offseason and a couple of games. In 2015 in Leeds' treble year he assisted 6 times. Two games in for Cas and he's already at 4 assists. That's the sort of impact we need from Shaul.
|
