Agree with Weaver, the focus should be on Shaul improving his handling.



Using the LF as a third pivot is a thing of the past really, and the position has evolved rightly or wrongly into a position that requires a big engine, a big defensive workload and driving the ball in when required. There are obvious examples knocking around of LF's who can be an extra pivot, but they also have those other requirements in their armoury, which I'm not sure Abdull has yet.



Cas are a prime example. They don't use the LF has a pivot and they have the best attack in the league right now. What they do use is a pivot out of fullback (as well as skilful forwards able to play at the line). Look at how Hardaker's handling and timing has improved in just an offseason and a couple of games. In 2015 in Leeds' treble year he assisted 6 times. Two games in for Cas and he's already at 4 assists. That's the sort of impact we need from Shaul.