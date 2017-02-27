barham red wrote: The post match interview with TS went into this a bit as he was discussing how we have been playing Addy there who is a good ball player but lacks a bit of go forward and yesterday we went with Donaldson who has go forward but needs better ball playing skills. Sheen's certainly seemed to be an advocate of a ball playing 13.

I've thought for ages we need a ball playing 13 and Abdul fits the bill. We desperately need more creativity, but I suppose we need to see how Kelly goes this year, it might be the spark we need and can carry on as we are pack wise.