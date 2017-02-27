Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am Posts: 17114 Location: Back in Hull.
Keiththered wrote:
He has lost weight and seems fitter since coming to Rovers. I wonder why he did not do that when at FC?
Finally maturing and realising what he need to do or he won't make it as a SL player, Radford hardly giving him any game time and loaning him out to a small club in the lower leagues. Would surely be enough to realise things have gone wrong.
The post match interview with TS went into this a bit as he was discussing how we have been playing Addy there who is a good ball player but lacks a bit of go forward and yesterday we went with Donaldson who has go forward but needs better ball playing skills. Sheen's certainly seemed to be an advocate of a ball playing 13.
I've thought for ages we need a ball playing 13 and Abdul fits the bill. We desperately need more creativity, but I suppose we need to see how Kelly goes this year, it might be the spark we need and can carry on as we are pack wise.
No offence, but that's why Sheens is coaching in the 2nd tier of British RL. He's a dinosaur. The games moved on.
