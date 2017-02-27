Keiththered wrote: He has lost weight and seems fitter since coming to Rovers. I wonder why he did not do that when at FC?

Finally maturing and realising what he need to do or he won't make it as a SL player, Radford hardly giving him any game time and loaning him out to a small club in the lower leagues. Would surely be enough to realise things have gone wrong.No wonder Radford was the coach on the year.