hull2524 wrote: IMO I think he will be here next year. Looks like a good move by hull to let him.get good game time under his belt. Would have thought if we didn't want him just let him go this year.

It would be weird to extend someone's contract if you wanted to let them go. This arrangement works well for us. If he improves under Sheens and we need him for 2018 then we can keep him. If he is surplus then I'm sure we wouldn't stand in his way if another club wanted him.In 2018 we could potentially be without Kelly with no other halfbacks coming through. We might also see Ellis retire leaving a big boots to fill. Having a talented young 6/13 on the books can't hurt.