Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:35 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4858
Played well yesterday, interesting to hear Tim Sheen's appraisal of him that he has a good running game and has lot of 13 in his game. I wonder if he see's that as his eventual position? I know its something a few Hull fans have debated in the past.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:38 am
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17113
Location: Back in Hull.
barham red wrote:
Played well yesterday, interesting to hear Tim Sheen's appraisal of him that he has a good running game and has lot of 13 in his game. I wonder if he see's that as his eventual position? I know its something a few Hull fans have debated in the past.


I think he would be best suited as a 13, but Radford (And most teams to be fair), dont like to play a ball playing 13,

If we had a ball playing LF, it would take the pressure off Shaul and allow him to play his natural game

1:Shaul
6:Kelly
7:Sneyd
13:Abdul

He would have to improve his fitness (Which he seems have done this year) and his defence to play that role though.

I have major doubts he will be at Hull next year.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:40 am
HFC Boy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3090
Location: North Hull
Dave K. wrote:
I think he would be best suited as a 13, but Radford (And most teams to be fair), dont like to play a ball playing 13,

If we had a ball playing LF, it would take the pressure off Shaul and allow him to play his natural game

1:Shaul
6:Kelly
7:Sneyd
13:Abdul

He would have to improve his fitness (Which he seems have done this year) and his defence to play that role though.

I have major doubts he will be at Hull next year.


He won't play for us again . We should have kept him here .
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:55 am
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17113
Location: Back in Hull.
HFC Boy wrote:
He won't play for us again . We should have kept him here .


I think its the right decision to let him go out on loan, as I don't think he would have got much game time this year at Hull, I'm not sure that Hull will want him back and if he will want to come back if he isn't likely to get gametime in 2018.

I think alot will depend on if Rovers get promoted or not.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:12 am
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 764
There's no guarantee Kelly will be here next year.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:44 am
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4858
Dave K. wrote:
I think he would be best suited as a 13, but Radford (And most teams to be fair), dont like to play a ball playing 13,




The post match interview with TS went into this a bit as he was discussing how we have been playing Addy there who is a good ball player but lacks a bit of go forward and yesterday we went with Donaldson who has go forward but needs better ball playing skills. Sheen's certainly seemed to be an advocate of a ball playing 13.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:25 am
Erik the not red
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 581
Marcus's Bicycle wrote:
There's no guarantee Kelly will be here next year.


Quite right. In any case if Abdul improves this year with the experience he's getting it wouldn't be a great idea to let a home grown player leave. Even if Kelly stays there is no reason why a spot couldn't be found for Abdul if his form justified it.
