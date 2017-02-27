barham red wrote: Played well yesterday, interesting to hear Tim Sheen's appraisal of him that he has a good running game and has lot of 13 in his game. I wonder if he see's that as his eventual position? I know its something a few Hull fans have debated in the past.

I think he would be best suited as a 13, but Radford (And most teams to be fair), dont like to play a ball playing 13,If we had a ball playing LF, it would take the pressure off Shaul and allow him to play his natural game1:Shaul6:Kelly7:Sneyd13:AbdulHe would have to improve his fitness (Which he seems have done this year) and his defence to play that role though.I have major doubts he will be at Hull next year.