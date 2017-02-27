barham red wrote:
Played well yesterday, interesting to hear Tim Sheen's appraisal of him that he has a good running game and has lot of 13 in his game. I wonder if he see's that as his eventual position? I know its something a few Hull fans have debated in the past.
I think he would be best suited as a 13, but Radford (And most teams to be fair), dont like to play a ball playing 13,
If we had a ball playing LF, it would take the pressure off Shaul and allow him to play his natural game
1:Shaul
6:Kelly
7:Sneyd
13:Abdul
He would have to improve his fitness (Which he seems have done this year) and his defence to play that role though.
I have major doubts he will be at Hull next year.