Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:52 pm
barham red wrote:
He is being used as a HB pivot but he seems to like to take the line on so I can see why they are saying he;s been used as a forward..

He's going well in a side that's still finding its feet. Ellis looks the more accomplished HB at the moment but thats to be expected given their relative experience. He looks really good when executing set moves and has good hands, but still has to work on the more off the cuff plays and have better awareness of whats around him. There were a couple of times that with the right ball a player was away but he took on the line instead.

Sheen's certainly seems to like him though so he must have seen something he likes (attitude I would assume) and that's a good sign. Will be able to better judge in 6 or so weeks when he's bedding in better.


Thanks for that. Hope it works out for him at Hull as would be good to keep him in the area. As has been said, it's a great opportunity for all parties.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:53 pm
Keiththered wrote:
According to Rovers when the signings were made there was no recall clause in either agreement and the loan deals are for the full season including any middle eight involvemnet. The possibility of a major injury crises at either FC or Hudds is therefore irrelevant. Some on here have questioned the commitment of the two players in they should meet their parent club in the middle eights. I think this is unlikely as I cannot see Hudds being as poor again this season and it should not be a problem for FC. In any case I do not believe either player would give less than their best in any of their games whilst with us.


Fair enough then! Thanks for that. Hopefully it won't come to having to put themselves in that position, as you have said.

Re: Abdull Watch

Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:45 pm
He's put in 2 pretty half decent performances so far for us in the league.

He's been creative, his passing and link up play has been sharp and he likes to take on the line often to good effect, especially against London.

Defensively he has been sound after his sub par showing in preseason at Leeds.

He needs to improve his kicking game as his high bombs have so far not caused any issues for the opposition and he needs eliminate his try line fever and to be less selfish after a clean break when there have been better passing options to support players.

Definitely a keeper for us on his performances to date.
Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:55 pm
The Fail wrote:
Jordan Abdull: Withdrawn in the latter stages, Abdull had a see-saw performance with errors ruining his good work with ball-in-hand. 6

Sounded like a hard fought win in tough conditions.

Re: Abdull Watch

Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:51 pm
C for Cuckoo wrote:
Sounded like a hard fought win in tough conditions.


He wasn't on his own in terms of errors, needs to learn to play what's in front of him and adapt to the conditions and not just go ahead with a set play. Poor performance by the team yesterday.
