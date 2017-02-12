|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:43 pm
Dudley wrote:
Abdulis doing fine, unlike your poop phone.
Let's hope the parent Clubs don't recall your halfback partnership.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:40 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Scored a good try today
Other than that, how did he do? Sheens seemed pretty disappointed on the radio, was it a defensive issue with the team?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:20 am
HFC Boy wrote:
Let's hope the parent Clubs don't recall your halfback partnership.
Both parent clubs don't have a recall option.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:42 am
moxi1 wrote:
Both parent clubs don't have a recall option.
All three parties would have to agree to it, unless it is stipulated in the contracts. So effectively you're right, but it'd be interesting to see what happens if either team has a major injury crisis. Hopefully that won't happen though, as the players involved are getting valuable game time and experience.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:00 pm
The Fail said he was being used almost as an extra forward. I like the idea of him ending up as a ball playing 13 so at least he's getting the chance to toughen up.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:34 pm
Talking of ex players, I saw at the weekend that Brad Clavering has signed for Rovers from us, he was well thought of and played for England Academy, not sure what has happened there?
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:15 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Talking of ex players, I saw at the weekend that Brad Clavering has signed for Rovers from us, he was well thought of and played for England Academy, not sure what has happened there?
Interesting. He looked a good prospect in the U19s and he featured in the U23s.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:53 pm
C for Cuckoo wrote:
The Fail said he was being used almost as an extra forward. I like the idea of him ending up as a ball playing 13 so at least he's getting the chance to toughen up.
He is being used as a HB pivot but he seems to like to take the line on so I can see why they are saying he;s been used as a forward..
He's going well in a side that's still finding its feet. Ellis looks the more accomplished HB at the moment but thats to be expected given their relative experience. He looks really good when executing set moves and has good hands, but still has to work on the more off the cuff plays and have better awareness of whats around him. There were a couple of times that with the right ball a player was away but he took on the line instead.
Sheen's certainly seems to like him though so he must have seen something he likes (attitude I would assume) and that's a good sign. Will be able to better judge in 6 or so weeks when he's bedding in better.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:58 pm
Faithful One wrote:
All three parties would have to agree to it, unless it is stipulated in the contracts. So effectively you're right, but it'd be interesting to see what happens if either team has a major injury crisis. Hopefully that won't happen though, as the players involved are getting valuable game time and experience.
According to Rovers when the signings were made there was no recall clause in either agreement and the loan deals are for the full season including any middle eight involvemnet. The possibility of a major injury crises at either FC or Hudds is therefore irrelevant. Some on here have questioned the commitment of the two players in they should meet their parent club in the middle eights. I think this is unlikely as I cannot see Hudds being as poor again this season and it should not be a problem for FC. In any case I do not believe either player would give less than their best in any of their games whilst with us.
