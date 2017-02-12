WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Abdull Watch

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:13 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5432
Location: east east hull
Scored a good try today
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:43 pm
HFC Boy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 30, 2002 9:31 am
Posts: 3085
Location: North Hull
Dudley wrote:
Abdulis doing fine, unlike your poop phone.


Let's hope the parent Clubs don't recall your halfback partnership.
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:40 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Top of the East Stand
fun time frankie wrote:
Scored a good try today


Other than that, how did he do? Sheens seemed pretty disappointed on the radio, was it a defensive issue with the team?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:20 am
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3403
HFC Boy wrote:
Let's hope the parent Clubs don't recall your halfback partnership.


Both parent clubs don't have a recall option.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:42 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Top of the East Stand
moxi1 wrote:
Both parent clubs don't have a recall option.


All three parties would have to agree to it, unless it is stipulated in the contracts. So effectively you're right, but it'd be interesting to see what happens if either team has a major injury crisis. Hopefully that won't happen though, as the players involved are getting valuable game time and experience.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:00 pm
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2905
Location: Hull
The Fail said he was being used almost as an extra forward. I like the idea of him ending up as a ball playing 13 so at least he's getting the chance to toughen up.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 12:34 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17061
Location: Back in Hull.
Talking of ex players, I saw at the weekend that Brad Clavering has signed for Rovers from us, he was well thought of and played for England Academy, not sure what has happened there?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:15 pm
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2905
Location: Hull
Dave K. wrote:
Talking of ex players, I saw at the weekend that Brad Clavering has signed for Rovers from us, he was well thought of and played for England Academy, not sure what has happened there?

Interesting. He looked a good prospect in the U19s and he featured in the U23s.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:53 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4834
C for Cuckoo wrote:
The Fail said he was being used almost as an extra forward. I like the idea of him ending up as a ball playing 13 so at least he's getting the chance to toughen up.


He is being used as a HB pivot but he seems to like to take the line on so I can see why they are saying he;s been used as a forward..

He's going well in a side that's still finding its feet. Ellis looks the more accomplished HB at the moment but thats to be expected given their relative experience. He looks really good when executing set moves and has good hands, but still has to work on the more off the cuff plays and have better awareness of whats around him. There were a couple of times that with the right ball a player was away but he took on the line instead.

Sheen's certainly seems to like him though so he must have seen something he likes (attitude I would assume) and that's a good sign. Will be able to better judge in 6 or so weeks when he's bedding in better.
