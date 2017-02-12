Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm Posts: 1546 Location: Top of the East Stand
moxi1 wrote:
Both parent clubs don't have a recall option.
All three parties would have to agree to it, unless it is stipulated in the contracts. So effectively you're right, but it'd be interesting to see what happens if either team has a major injury crisis. Hopefully that won't happen though, as the players involved are getting valuable game time and experience.
The Fail said he was being used almost as an extra forward. I like the idea of him ending up as a ball playing 13 so at least he's getting the chance to toughen up.
He is being used as a HB pivot but he seems to like to take the line on so I can see why they are saying he;s been used as a forward..
He's going well in a side that's still finding its feet. Ellis looks the more accomplished HB at the moment but thats to be expected given their relative experience. He looks really good when executing set moves and has good hands, but still has to work on the more off the cuff plays and have better awareness of whats around him. There were a couple of times that with the right ball a player was away but he took on the line instead.
Sheen's certainly seems to like him though so he must have seen something he likes (attitude I would assume) and that's a good sign. Will be able to better judge in 6 or so weeks when he's bedding in better.
