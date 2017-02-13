WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Josh

Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:04 pm
Edinburgh Warrior
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 850
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Geoff wrote:
Yep. Very impressed with Tierney today, especially in defence. That tackle on Dobson will have delighted Waney!


Was in the stand right next to that tackle . Could not believe how strong Lewis was to turn Dobson and hold him up .

Re: Josh

Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:04 pm
hatty
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2550
Location: wigan...where else!!
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
Was in the stand right next to that tackle . Could not believe how strong Lewis was to turn Dobson and hold him up .

Leuluai's tackle on Carney was a bit special as well.
Re: Josh

Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:58 pm
hengirl

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 86
I was in the stand too the tackle warmed the cockles of my almost frozen heart,he's looking much improved in his build too without losing the pace he clearly has

Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:05 am
Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2009 4:10 pm
Posts: 1857
Grimmy wrote:
I agree with what others have said here. As it stands we are well covered on the wing even with Manfredi out. What does surprise me (slightly o/t) is that we haven't de-registered Manfredi for the season so we can use his cap space elsewhere.


I'm pretty sure the idea of being able to 'de-register' players due to injury is a myth. The rules state that players have to be registered in order to take part in training or conditioning at the club. Injury rehabilitation will almost surely be counted as that as there will be training and conditioning involved. The only way to 'de-register' a player is to basically release them from their contract.

A club could request some salary cap dispensation due to injury but my guess is that's only going to be accepted in the case of a large number of injuries (like Rads mentioned we'd done before the Wakefield game last year), and wouldn't be accepted if one player was injured.

Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:36 am
endoman
Joined: Sun Apr 18, 2004 9:01 pm
Posts: 799
Location: By the Cemetry Gates
Charnley not in the Sale team again today. Not going as well as he would have hoped!
Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:06 pm
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 560
Sale isn't too far from Leigh. He won't have too far to commute when he goes there.

Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:17 pm
Wigan Peer
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5420
Location: 3 Peers
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Sale isn't too far from Leigh. He won't have too far to commute when he goes there.


I've gone a bit negative on Josh to be honest....
Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:06 pm
twosevenzero
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4921
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
endoman wrote:
Charnley not in the Sale team again today. Not going as well as he would have hoped!


Was at the Cronulla game.
Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:57 pm
endoman
Joined: Sun Apr 18, 2004 9:01 pm
Posts: 799
Location: By the Cemetry Gates
twosevenzero wrote:
Was at the Cronulla game.


Surprised he wasn't down the road doing corporate stuff etc with Sale. Can't see how he would get near the Wigan team though given how they played today. To rub salt in the wounds I see Solomona got a hat trick.
Re: Josh

Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:42 pm
Orrell Lad
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5827
Location: Still at the top
He's made his b£d, let him $leep in it.
