Geoff wrote:
Yep. Very impressed with Tierney today, especially in defence. That tackle on Dobson will have delighted Waney!
Was in the stand right next to that tackle . Could not believe how strong Lewis was to turn Dobson and hold him up .
Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:04 pm
hatty
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
Was in the stand right next to that tackle . Could not believe how strong Lewis was to turn Dobson and hold him up .
Regards , EW
Leuluai's tackle on Carney was a bit special as well.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:58 pm
I was in the stand too the tackle warmed the cockles of my almost frozen heart,he's looking much improved in his build too without losing the pace he clearly has
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:05 am
Grimmy wrote:
I agree with what others have said here. As it stands we are well covered on the wing even with Manfredi out. What does surprise me (slightly o/t) is that we haven't de-registered Manfredi for the season so we can use his cap space elsewhere.
I'm pretty sure the idea of being able to 'de-register' players due to injury is a myth. The rules state that players have to be registered in order to take part in training or conditioning at the club. Injury rehabilitation will almost surely be counted as that as there will be training and conditioning involved. The only way to 'de-register' a player is to basically release them from their contract.
A club could request some salary cap dispensation due to injury but my guess is that's only going to be accepted in the case of a large number of injuries (like Rads mentioned we'd done before the Wakefield game last year), and wouldn't be accepted if one player was injured.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:36 am
Charnley not in the Sale team again today. Not going as well as he would have hoped!
Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:06 pm
Sale isn't too far from Leigh. He won't have too far to commute when he goes there.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:17 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Sale isn't too far from Leigh. He won't have too far to commute when he goes there.
I've gone a bit negative on Josh to be honest....
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:06 pm
endoman wrote:
Charnley not in the Sale team again today. Not going as well as he would have hoped!
Was at the Cronulla game.
