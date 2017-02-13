Grimmy wrote: I agree with what others have said here. As it stands we are well covered on the wing even with Manfredi out. What does surprise me (slightly o/t) is that we haven't de-registered Manfredi for the season so we can use his cap space elsewhere.

I'm pretty sure the idea of being able to 'de-register' players due to injury is a myth. The rules state that players have to be registered in order to take part in training or conditioning at the club. Injury rehabilitation will almost surely be counted as that as there will be training and conditioning involved. The only way to 'de-register' a player is to basically release them from their contract.A club could request some salary cap dispensation due to injury but my guess is that's only going to be accepted in the case of a large number of injuries (like Rads mentioned we'd done before the Wakefield game last year), and wouldn't be accepted if one player was injured.