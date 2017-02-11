NickyKiss wrote: He said in the MEN yesterday that he's missing Wigan but is happy with his move. The issue with him coming back to Wigan is that there may not be room for him! Tierney has come on leaps and bounds and we obviously know Burgess and Manfredi are all class. Add in the promise of Marshall and Davies and it seems unlikely.

Around 2012 to 2013 Josh was one of the best wingers I've ever seen at Wigan. Not the best but in the top echelons.I'm with you he is behind Burgess and Manfredi and the 2 young bucks coming through are a far better longer term bet than josh who for whatever reason lost his way a few years back.We have 2 top class guys and 2 with great potential so just don't see a place for josh should he decide to come back from the dark side