Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:54 am
With Solomona fitting in nicely at Sale, does anyone here think Josh may end up coming back to Wigan after a couple of years?

Josh - 0 tries in 10 games (from wikipedia)
Denny - 5 tries in 6 games

We know he's gone for the money, but if he gets bumped down the pecking order at Sale he's not going to get a chance of an England cap [and England have plenty of wingers to choose from], so will his desire to play out weight the financial rewards?

Also , will Sale want to pay a decent sum to a player to be on the bench?

Just wondering because of the recent trend for our ex-players returning to the fold?
Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:27 pm
He said in the MEN yesterday that he's missing Wigan but is happy with his move. The issue with him coming back to Wigan is that there may not be room for him! Tierney has come on leaps and bounds and we obviously know Burgess and Manfredi are all class. Add in the promise of Marshall and Davies and it seems unlikely.

Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:05 pm
He said in the MEN yesterday that he's missing Wigan but is happy with his move. The issue with him coming back to Wigan is that there may not be room for him! Tierney has come on leaps and bounds and we obviously know Burgess and Manfredi are all class. Add in the promise of Marshall and Davies and it seems unlikely.

Around 2012 to 2013 Josh was one of the best wingers I've ever seen at Wigan. Not the best but in the top echelons.

I'm with you he is behind Burgess and Manfredi and the 2 young bucks coming through are a far better longer term bet than josh who for whatever reason lost his way a few years back.

We have 2 top class guys and 2 with great potential so just don't see a place for josh should he decide to come back from the dark side

Sat Feb 11, 2017 6:08 pm
He said in the MEN yesterday that he's missing Wigan but is happy with his move. The issue with him coming back to Wigan is that there may not be room for him! Tierney has come on leaps and bounds and we obviously know Burgess and Manfredi are all class. Add in the promise of Marshall and Davies and it seems unlikely.


Yep. Very impressed with Tierney today, especially in defence. That tackle on Dobson will have delighted Waney!

Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:24 am
If and I say if Manfredi gets his form back after injury then we can not afford to take Josh back. Thought last 2 games last season including the GF Tierney has done enough to be the 3rd choice behind Burgess and Manfredi. Tierney improvement has gone unnoticed in the main. Mainly due to Powell and Sutton, but he is a decent prospect and a good cover.

No point in spending a big wedge on Charnley when we are covered in those areas.

But if Manfredi struggles it could be an option.

Time will tell but as it is Charnley I feel will be the one that doe snot return. Sarge is a better option to return given his positions he can cover.

