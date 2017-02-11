With Solomona fitting in nicely at Sale, does anyone here think Josh may end up coming back to Wigan after a couple of years?



Josh - 0 tries in 10 games (from wikipedia)

Denny - 5 tries in 6 games



We know he's gone for the money, but if he gets bumped down the pecking order at Sale he's not going to get a chance of an England cap [and England have plenty of wingers to choose from], so will his desire to play out weight the financial rewards?



Also , will Sale want to pay a decent sum to a player to be on the bench?



Just wondering because of the recent trend for our ex-players returning to the fold?