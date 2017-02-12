WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:30 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5077
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
If Catalans can get their star full back Anthony Gigot back, they will do very well this year.


Didn't Bill Arthur mention Catalans have a player on a 2 year ban? is it Gigot?
Mac out!

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:21 am
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4567
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
wire-quin wrote:
Didn't Bill Arthur mention Catalans have a player on a 2 year ban? is it Gigot?


Apparently, yes. He didn't fail a drugs test but has done something bad to the guy who takes the sample. For a 2 year ban has he shot him ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:02 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 288
Location: derbyshire
Spookdownunder wrote:
I'm intrigued...

Have Catalan been given special dispensation against the new rules to speed up the play the ball....

Players should move immediately the ref calls move!! EcceptCatalsn seem to be players niggle.. join the ruck... lay on... wriggle a bit... read a novel... hold a telephone conversation with a relative in Australasia that they haven't seen for a week or two... put a load of washing in... wait for the cycle... put the washing out to dry... wait for it to dry... iron it and put it away in the linen cupboard... then move

That's watch as an impartial observer... I like neither of these teams!


Catalans have that dispensation for every home game, but have to play by the rules when away

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 874
caslad75 wrote:
Catalans have that dispensation for every home game, but have to play by the rules when away


Having just watched our game with yourselves it seems Cas are exempt from a few rules as well
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 288
Location: derbyshire
GUBRATS wrote:
Having just watched our game with yourselves it seems Cas are exempt from a few rules as well


Only when at home though! :D :D :D

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:08 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 874
caslad75 wrote:
Only when at home though! :D :D :D


I notice you're not arguing against my post
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:11 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 695
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Gregory Bird told Bernard Guasch in 2009, as he departed back to Australia after a part season with Catalans, that he was eternally grateful to Catalans for throwing him a lifeline when he got in trouble in the NRL, and that he planned to return one day to help the Catalans team win some silverware.

So far he is on course to fulfill his promise. He returns to Perpignan in 2017 with his lovely wife, the former Rebecca Rochow, now known as Becca Bird. He performs admirably in his first game against last year's powerful runners up, scoring a lovely try and tackling his heart out.

God bless you Gregory Bird.


I hope she has removed every glass from the family home and instead uses plastic cups

Regards

King James

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:14 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 288
Location: derbyshire
GUBRATS wrote:
I notice you're not arguing against my post


I'm not one that bites Gubrats. In every game, depending on which perspective you look at it from, you can pick things up. Also, calls that go for you one week might go against you the next. All part of the game I'm afraid. Look at how many high shots Warrington got away with yesterday. Next week they may be pinged for all of them. Swings and roundabouts

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:28 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 874
caslad75 wrote:
I'm not one that bites Gubrats. In every game, depending on which perspective you look at it from, you can pick things up. Also, calls that go for you one week might go against you the next. All part of the game I'm afraid. Look at how many high shots Warrington got away with yesterday. Next week they may be pinged for all of them. Swings and roundabouts


I'd say more per planned than just the normal ' win some , lose some ' you see in every game

McShane should have been binned , no argument , that wasn't ' niggling ' an opposition firecracker

Counted 5 deliberate shoves on players without the ball , one resulting in a try

A lot more forward passes in SL especially from the PTB , something we need to copy

A lot to watch in our first video session
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: GAME ON : Catalan Dragons v Warrington Wolves - 17:00:00

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:36 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 288
Location: derbyshire
GUBRATS wrote:
I'd say more per planned than just the normal ' win some , lose some ' you see in every game

McShane should have been binned , no argument , that wasn't ' niggling ' an opposition firecracker

Counted 5 deliberate shoves on players without the ball , one resulting in a try

A lot more forward passes in SL especially from the PTB , something we need to copy

A lot to watch in our first video session


Go on the Wakey board and read Avengers thoughts on what Leigh got away with. As you know, there is no love lost between us and Wakey, so for them to debate decisions that went against us is very uncommon. Like I said, it depends which perspective you watch the game from. Agreed though, there is a lot for you to watch in your first video session.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Brenio, brooklands tap room, Budgiezilla, caslad75, goobervision, Halifax1989, HuddsRL5, jeffvickers, kobashi, Lebron James, moto748, RoyBoy29, shinymcshine, The Devil's Advocate, Wigg'n, Willzay and 135 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,8171,75675,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  