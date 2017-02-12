|
If Catalans can get their star full back Anthony Gigot back, they will do very well this year.
Didn't Bill Arthur mention Catalans have a player on a 2 year ban? is it Gigot?
Mac out!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:21 am
wire-quin wrote:
Didn't Bill Arthur mention Catalans have a player on a 2 year ban? is it Gigot?
Apparently, yes. He didn't fail a drugs test but has done something bad to the guy who takes the sample. For a 2 year ban has he shot him ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:02 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
I'm intrigued...
Have Catalan been given special dispensation against the new rules to speed up the play the ball....
Players should move immediately the ref calls move!! EcceptCatalsn seem to be players niggle.. join the ruck... lay on... wriggle a bit... read a novel... hold a telephone conversation with a relative in Australasia that they haven't seen for a week or two... put a load of washing in... wait for the cycle... put the washing out to dry... wait for it to dry... iron it and put it away in the linen cupboard... then move
That's watch as an impartial observer... I like neither of these teams!
Catalans have that dispensation for every home game, but have to play by the rules when away
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm
caslad75 wrote:
Catalans have that dispensation for every home game, but have to play by the rules when away
Having just watched our game with yourselves it seems Cas are exempt from a few rules as well
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:05 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Having just watched our game with yourselves it seems Cas are exempt from a few rules as well
Only when at home though!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:08 pm
I notice you're not arguing against my post
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:11 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Gregory Bird told Bernard Guasch in 2009, as he departed back to Australia after a part season with Catalans, that he was eternally grateful to Catalans for throwing him a lifeline when he got in trouble in the NRL, and that he planned to return one day to help the Catalans team win some silverware.
So far he is on course to fulfill his promise. He returns to Perpignan in 2017 with his lovely wife, the former Rebecca Rochow, now known as Becca Bird. He performs admirably in his first game against last year's powerful runners up, scoring a lovely try and tackling his heart out.
God bless you Gregory Bird.
I hope she has removed every glass from the family home and instead uses plastic cups
Regards
King James
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:14 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
I notice you're not arguing against my post
I'm not one that bites Gubrats. In every game, depending on which perspective you look at it from, you can pick things up. Also, calls that go for you one week might go against you the next. All part of the game I'm afraid. Look at how many high shots Warrington got away with yesterday. Next week they may be pinged for all of them. Swings and roundabouts
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:28 pm
caslad75 wrote:
I'm not one that bites Gubrats. In every game, depending on which perspective you look at it from, you can pick things up. Also, calls that go for you one week might go against you the next. All part of the game I'm afraid. Look at how many high shots Warrington got away with yesterday. Next week they may be pinged for all of them. Swings and roundabouts
I'd say more per planned than just the normal ' win some , lose some ' you see in every game
McShane should have been binned , no argument , that wasn't ' niggling ' an opposition firecracker
Counted 5 deliberate shoves on players without the ball , one resulting in a try
A lot more forward passes in SL especially from the PTB , something we need to copy
A lot to watch in our first video session
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:36 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
I'd say more per planned than just the normal ' win some , lose some ' you see in every game
McShane should have been binned , no argument , that wasn't ' niggling ' an opposition firecracker
Counted 5 deliberate shoves on players without the ball , one resulting in a try
A lot more forward passes in SL especially from the PTB , something we need to copy
A lot to watch in our first video session
Go on the Wakey board and read Avengers thoughts on what Leigh got away with. As you know, there is no love lost between us and Wakey, so for them to debate decisions that went against us is very uncommon. Like I said, it depends which perspective you watch the game from. Agreed though, there is a lot for you to watch in your first video session.
