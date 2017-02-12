caslad75 wrote: I'm not one that bites Gubrats. In every game, depending on which perspective you look at it from, you can pick things up. Also, calls that go for you one week might go against you the next. All part of the game I'm afraid. Look at how many high shots Warrington got away with yesterday. Next week they may be pinged for all of them. Swings and roundabouts

I'd say more per planned than just the normal ' win some , lose some ' you see in every gameMcShane should have been binned , no argument , that wasn't ' niggling ' an opposition firecrackerCounted 5 deliberate shoves on players without the ball , one resulting in a tryA lot more forward passes in SL especially from the PTB , something we need to copyA lot to watch in our first video session