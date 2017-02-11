Gregory Bird told Bernard Guasch in 2009, as he departed back to Australia after a part season with Catalans, that he was eternally grateful to Catalans for throwing him a lifeline when he got in trouble in the NRL, and that he planned to return one day to help the Catalans team win some silverware.



So far he is on course to fulfill his promise. He returns to Perpignan in 2017 with his lovely wife, the former Rebecca Rochow, now known as Becca Bird. He performs admirably in his first game against last year's powerful runners up, scoring a lovely try and tackling his heart out.



God bless you Gregory Bird.