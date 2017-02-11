I'm intrigued...



Have Catalan been given special dispensation against the new rules to speed up the play the ball....



Players should move immediately the ref calls move!! EcceptCatalsn seem to be players niggle.. join the ruck... lay on... wriggle a bit... read a novel... hold a telephone conversation with a relative in Australasia that they haven't seen for a week or two... put a load of washing in... wait for the cycle... put the washing out to dry... wait for it to dry... iron it and put it away in the linen cupboard... then move



That's watch as an impartial observer... I like neither of these teams!