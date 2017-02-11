Bird looked really motivated which is good to see. There's nothing worse then seeing big money Aussies coming over for a holiday as Catalans must know.
Good to see Ryan Atkins keeping the crowd on their toes as per usual by giving them a quality pass or two.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brenio, captaincaveman, GlobalRugby, Google Adsense [Bot], jesus-is-coming, Kevs Head, moxi1, NickyKiss, onewild, pocket 4's, proper-shaped-balls, ratticusfinch, Ste100Centurions, Trainman and 135 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|