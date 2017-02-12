SaleSlim wrote: I'd bet virtually all those penalties for us were in our own half as well in an area of the pitch where it's unlikely to cost you points. And if you're not going to give someone 10 minutes for a professional foul (tackle without ball) then WTF is the sinbin for?



Where do you get the penalty stats from?

The superleague siteI'll have to be all Arsene Wenger on the off the ball challenge and say I couldn't see it so I'll take your word for it. I have to agree that I thought Thaler was pretty poor but I can't sit here and say I feel we got the bette of the decisions when we lost the penalty count 12-6 and an incorrect drop out call cost us a try.I'm sure there will be plenty more that go for us during the year and plenty will go against us.