Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:53 pm
SaleSlim wrote:
I'd bet virtually all those penalties for us were in our own half as well in an area of the pitch where it's unlikely to cost you points. And if you're not going to give someone 10 minutes for a professional foul (tackle without ball) then WTF is the sinbin for?

Where do you get the penalty stats from?


The superleague site

I'll have to be all Arsene Wenger on the off the ball challenge and say I couldn't see it so I'll take your word for it. I have to agree that I thought Thaler was pretty poor but I can't sit here and say I feel we got the bette of the decisions when we lost the penalty count 12-6 and an incorrect drop out call cost us a try.

I'm sure there will be plenty more that go for us during the year and plenty will go against us.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:57 pm
Salford red all over wrote:
Was it Tierney who literally ripped Junior Sa'u 's head off as he was about to go over ? Thaler the sh*t house wasn't even going to give a penalty never mind penalty try. He only put it on report in the end as the crowd were going wild, whats the odds he has no case to answer. ?


It was Gelling and if you watch it back I think you'll agree he shouldn't have. There are worse tackles every week and it couldn't be a penalty try as Tommy Leuluai was covering to make the tackle so it wasn't 100% he'd have got it down without the challenge.

A penalty was the right call and I doubt it'll go further.

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:44 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
A penalty was the right call and I doubt it'll go further.


Seriously I'm surprised you think that taking a players head off is just a penalty, Sa'u was clothes lined, I know your right it won't go any further thats obvious you have Cronulla next week it's never going to go any further.
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:50 pm
Lebron James wrote:
They only need another 15home fans and they will reach Wakefield numbers.

Regards

King James


Irony not your strong point :SUBMISSION:

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:53 pm
Salford red all over wrote:
Well said a Wakey fan slagging off crowds you couldn't make it up.....


Sensitive much? :)
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  