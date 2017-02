SaleSlim wrote: Better team won on the day and no complaints with the scoreline but it always helps when Thaler sh1ts out of making 2 penalty try decisions in the first half, one for a high shot that nearly took Sa'u's head off and the second for a blatant early tackle on a Salford player who pretty much just had to catch the ball and fall over the line. Both decisions were at 0-0 and pretty much sum Thaler up as a referee. Useless.

I've watched the Sau one back on Wigan TV and there's no way they can give a penalty try for that. The penalty was warranted but I doubt anything will come of it. As for the other incident I was right up the other end but again it certainly didn't seem the sort of situation where you could give a penalty try as it was far from certain to be a try.That poor ref gave you a 12-6 share of the penalty count by the way. He also over-ruled a correct call from the ingoal judge infront of us (who gave a 20m tap) to give a drop out part way through the second half. That then lead to your second try, so he gave you one back there.Swings and roundabouts as they say.