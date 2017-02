NickyKiss wrote: We played pretty well in the first half and then seemed to let our minds drift to the Cronulla game. Our spine looked very dangerous with Escare having a sound debut.



On to the big one next week.

Better team won on the day and no complaints with the scoreline but it always helps when Thaler sh1ts out of making 2 penalty try decisions in the first half, one for a high shot that nearly took Sa'u's head off and the second for a blatant early tackle on a Salford player who pretty much just had to catch the ball and fall over the line. Both decisions were at 0-0 and pretty much sum Thaler up as a referee. Useless.