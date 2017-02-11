After watching the All Stars game yesterday some of the Cronulla players looked ready for next week Graham was one of the best players on the park, Fafita looked like he had kept his weight in check over the off season, Bird looked class when on the pitch.
Cronulla will be up for the game a strong squad, no excuses of using the trip for a holiday. It will be a big challenge that hopefully Wigan are up to
