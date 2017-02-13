WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh Centurions

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:58 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 898
bentleberry wrote:
Welcome to the world of having a notorious $hithouse in your super league team, we had it with Moore and he was targeted constantly, I'd expect the same will happen with Hock. He's going to be a target and needs to learn how to be in complete control of his emotions unless you want to see him at the MRP almost every week


We had Richard Moore before you , I actually accompanied him to a disciplinary at Red Hall back in 2005 , he'd stuck his knee into Tommy Leuluia's groin in our match against London , and a high shot as well if I recall

After watching it on the huge ( even by today's standard ) screen there wasn't much defence I could offer , I was so glad to see Richard clean up his act and have a good career in SL because he could have easily ended up going downhill Because basically he's a lovely lad , quite often influenced by others , namely Juian O,Niel at ours in 06
Re: Leigh Centurions

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:05 am
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 60
GUBRATS wrote:
Do you want to re post this in a language we can understand ?


errrm...no, just ignore my posts if you don't understand them

Re: Leigh Centurions

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:22 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2813
Upanunder wrote:
errrm...no, just ignore my posts if you don't understand them


Ignored..
Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:03 am
The Dreadnought
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2416
Location: Front row
GUBRATS wrote:
We had Richard Moore before you , I actually accompanied him to a disciplinary at Red Hall back in 2005 , he'd stuck his knee into Tommy Leuluia's groin in our match against London , and a high shot as well if I recall

After watching it on the huge ( even by today's standard ) screen there wasn't much defence I could offer , I was so glad to see Richard clean up his act and have a good career in SL because he could have easily ended up going downhill Because basically he's a lovely lad , quite often influenced by others , namely Juian O,Niel at ours in 06

Think he's talking about Scott Moore and last year disciplinary..
Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:19 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 898
The Dreadnought wrote:
Think he's talking about Scott Moore and last year disciplinary..


Funnily enough yesterday I was working next door to one of the cops that arrested Scott for his latest misdemeanour , complete balloon , went to school with my son

Again a wasted talent , and rapidly running out of time to turn it round
Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:30 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 255
bren2k wrote:
I'm far from what could be described as a Gareth Hock fan - I can't stand the bloke; but I think you're right on this one - McShane deserved to go for that, and the lack of reaction from most quarters is probably based on his reputation as one of the games biggest $h1thouses - which he is.

WAS

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:31 am
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12681
Location: Ossett
Leythersteve wrote:
WAS


Don't count your chickens - he has a long history of signing for clubs, then betraying their misplaced faith in him by spending half the season in the stands due to his ridiculous behaviour.

Re: Leigh Centurions

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:39 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 60
atomic wrote:
Ignored..


don't you go getting my hopes up like that only to snatch them away later, its just cruel


such a tease

:)

Re: Leigh Centurions

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:33 am
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1262
I wonder if Gaz is getting too old for all the aggro. Cas seemed to run Young Gadwin at him at every opportunity and when Gaz took a drive once again Gadwin made a beeline for him. Gaz then seemed to lose his earlier enthusiasm.
Good luck for the rest of the season but I think you need to bring a few more in if you want to make the 8.

Re: Leigh Centurions

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:10 am
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8960
Location: wakefield
This has gone a long way away from talking about Leigh so I'll close this one.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
