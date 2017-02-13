|
|
bentleberry wrote:
Welcome to the world of having a notorious $hithouse in your super league team, we had it with Moore and he was targeted constantly, I'd expect the same will happen with Hock. He's going to be a target and needs to learn how to be in complete control of his emotions unless you want to see him at the MRP almost every week
We had Richard Moore before you , I actually accompanied him to a disciplinary at Red Hall back in 2005 , he'd stuck his knee into Tommy Leuluia's groin in our match against London , and a high shot as well if I recall
After watching it on the huge ( even by today's standard ) screen there wasn't much defence I could offer , I was so glad to see Richard clean up his act and have a good career in SL because he could have easily ended up going downhill Because basically he's a lovely lad , quite often influenced by others , namely Juian O,Niel at ours in 06
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:05 am
|
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Do you want to re post this in a language we can understand ?
errrm...no, just ignore my posts if you don't understand them
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:22 am
|
|
Upanunder wrote:
errrm...no, just ignore my posts if you don't understand them
Ignored..
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:03 am
|
|
GUBRATS wrote:
We had Richard Moore before you , I actually accompanied him to a disciplinary at Red Hall back in 2005 , he'd stuck his knee into Tommy Leuluia's groin in our match against London , and a high shot as well if I recall
After watching it on the huge ( even by today's standard ) screen there wasn't much defence I could offer , I was so glad to see Richard clean up his act and have a good career in SL because he could have easily ended up going downhill Because basically he's a lovely lad , quite often influenced by others , namely Juian O,Niel at ours in 06
Think he's talking about Scott Moore and last year disciplinary..
|
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:19 pm
|
|
The Dreadnought wrote:
Think he's talking about Scott Moore and last year disciplinary..
Funnily enough yesterday I was working next door to one of the cops that arrested Scott for his latest misdemeanour , complete balloon , went to school with my son
Again a wasted talent , and rapidly running out of time to turn it round
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:30 pm
|
|
bren2k wrote:
I'm far from what could be described as a Gareth Hock fan - I can't stand the bloke; but I think you're right on this one - McShane deserved to go for that, and the lack of reaction from most quarters is probably based on his reputation as one of the games biggest $h1thouses - which he is.
WAS
|
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 8:31 am
|
|
Don't count your chickens - he has a long history of signing for clubs, then betraying their misplaced faith in him by spending half the season in the stands due to his ridiculous behaviour.
|
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:39 pm
|
|
don't you go getting my hopes up like that only to snatch them away later, its just cruel
such a tease
|
