bentleberry wrote: Welcome to the world of having a notorious $hithouse in your super league team, we had it with Moore and he was targeted constantly, I'd expect the same will happen with Hock. He's going to be a target and needs to learn how to be in complete control of his emotions unless you want to see him at the MRP almost every week

We had Richard Moore before you , I actually accompanied him to a disciplinary at Red Hall back in 2005 , he'd stuck his knee into Tommy Leuluia's groin in our match against London , and a high shot as well if I recallAfter watching it on the huge ( even by today's standard ) screen there wasn't much defence I could offer , I was so glad to see Richard clean up his act and have a good career in SL because he could have easily ended up going downhill Because basically he's a lovely lad , quite often influenced by others , namely Juian O,Niel at ours in 06