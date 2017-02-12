WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh Centurions

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:10 pm
Upanunder wrote:
Before the game on another board I tipped Hock to be sent off....lol

So in that respect I lost that one, but there was a hefty dollop of niggle going on in there, its only a matter of time.


I was no fan of us signing Gareth , but last season he was constantly targeted and was actually binned a couple of times for being fouled against , he has cleaned up to a large degree and knows anything major wont be tolerated

Bottom line is Mc Shane should have been binned , nothing accidental about his tackle , hands between the legs and lifted

And yes deliberately throwing the ball at an offside player isn't what we want to see , however there are much more other important issues that need addressing in the game than that
Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:37 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
I was no fan of us signing Gareth , but last season he was constantly targeted and was actually binned a couple of times for being fouled against , he has cleaned up to a large degree and knows anything major wont be tolerated

Bottom line is Mc Shane should have been binned , nothing accidental about his tackle , hands between the legs and lifted

And yes deliberately throwing the ball at an offside player isn't what we want to see , however there are much more other important issues that need addressing in the game than that


But that's the point, if Hock hadn't reacted like he did to Macca's tackle I think he would have been binned. Instead he threw a punch up at McShane while laid on his back and it all kicked off. So the ref sorted it all out and just gave Leigh the penalty. The alternative would have been to bin them both.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:55 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
But that's the point, if Hock hadn't reacted like he did to Macca's tackle I think he would have been binned. Instead he threw a punch up at McShane while laid on his back and it all kicked off. So the ref sorted it all out and just gave Leigh the penalty. The alternative would have been to bin them both.


If somebody had just piled me into the ground ( deliberately ) I'd have ripped his head off

So you have no argument I'm afraid

If Gareth had done the tackle the whole RL world would have been screaming RED
Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:23 am
GUBRATS wrote:
If somebody had just piled me into the ground ( deliberately ) I'd have ripped his head off

So you have no argument I'm afraid

If Gareth had done the tackle the whole RL world would have been screaming RED


I'm far from what could be described as a Gareth Hock fan - I can't stand the bloke; but I think you're right on this one - McShane deserved to go for that, and the lack of reaction from most quarters is probably based on his reputation as one of the games biggest $h1thouses - which he is.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:16 am
GUBRATS wrote:
If somebody had just piled me into the ground ( deliberately ) I'd have ripped his head off

So you have no argument I'm afraid

If Gareth had done the tackle the whole RL world would have been screaming RED


Welcome to the world of having a notorious $hithouse in your super league team, we had it with Moore and he was targeted constantly, I'd expect the same will happen with Hock. He's going to be a target and needs to learn how to be in complete control of his emotions unless you want to see him at the MRP almost every week

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:29 am
bentleberry wrote:
Welcome to the world of having a notorious $hithouse in your super league team, we had it with Moore and he was targeted constantly, I'd expect the same will happen with Hock. He's going to be a target and needs to learn how to be in complete control of his emotions unless you want to see him at the MRP almost every week


I didn't see much from him in that game that was worthy of any criticism; lashing out at McShane was fair do's in my view - McShane spear tackled him, then gave him an elbow facial on the ground - provocation if ever there was such a thing.

Re: Leigh Centurions

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:21 pm
I think the problem here is the refereeing and it has been for years, they seem to be ignorant of certain offences and players. This leads to players getting wound up as they feel they have no protection from the referee. The ref then loses control of the situation and a fight breaks out.
