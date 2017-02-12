Upanunder wrote:
Before the game on another board I tipped Hock to be sent off....lol
So in that respect I lost that one, but there was a hefty dollop of niggle going on in there, its only a matter of time.
So in that respect I lost that one, but there was a hefty dollop of niggle going on in there, its only a matter of time.
I was no fan of us signing Gareth , but last season he was constantly targeted and was actually binned a couple of times for being fouled against , he has cleaned up to a large degree and knows anything major wont be tolerated
Bottom line is Mc Shane should have been binned , nothing accidental about his tackle , hands between the legs and lifted
And yes deliberately throwing the ball at an offside player isn't what we want to see , however there are much more other important issues that need addressing in the game than that