GUBRATS wrote: I was no fan of us signing Gareth , but last season he was constantly targeted and was actually binned a couple of times for being fouled against , he has cleaned up to a large degree and knows anything major wont be tolerated



Bottom line is Mc Shane should have been binned , nothing accidental about his tackle , hands between the legs and lifted



And yes deliberately throwing the ball at an offside player isn't what we want to see , however there are much more other important issues that need addressing in the game than that

But that's the point, if Hock hadn't reacted like he did to Macca's tackle I think he would have been binned. Instead he threw a punch up at McShane while laid on his back and it all kicked off. So the ref sorted it all out and just gave Leigh the penalty. The alternative would have been to bin them both.