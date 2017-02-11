|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1961
|
To use a 'Stevoism', at 44-4, Cas probably 'put the cue on the rack'.
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1255
|
The Avenger wrote:
The outhouse tactics on display from Leigh last night were awful to see in a game of Rugby League. Purposely placing the ball on a defender, trapped under the tackle and cynically passing the ball into a player who'd done his best to get out if the way is the sort of crap you expect to see from cheating continental ladyboys soccer players.
There was also a lot of sniping from the little Leigh players against their bigger Castleford counterparts, it was a good job Cas stayed professional or some of those Leigh boys could have come seriously unstuck. Millington in particular looked at a couple of Leigh forwards as if to say "are you serious, grow up ".
I don't think Leigh will be that lucky all season and some of their games will end up with brawls in which Leigh look ill equipped to take part in.
As for the match, I thought Cas would win easy but they didn't play particularly well, had they been as clinical as they normally are I suspect they'd have hit 60 points.
To be fair its the rule that needs changing. There were some complaints about it happening last year but nothings been done and it just angers the fans.
|
|
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 56
|
Willzay wrote:
They were asking for trouble when their starting props were Hock and Tickle.
Before the game on another board I tipped Hock to be sent off....lol
So in that respect I lost that one, but there was a hefty dollop of niggle going on in there, its only a matter of time.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:18 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1255
|
Upanunder wrote:
Before the game on another board I tipped Hock to be sent off....lol
So in that respect I lost that one, but there was a hefty dollop of niggle going on in there, its only a matter of time.
If he hadn't reacted like he did when McShane caught him I think Macca would have been looking at more than just a penalty conceded but old Gaz couldn't resist throwing a punch while laid on his back.
I thought it was very noticeable that Gadwin targeted Hock every time and when Leigh took Hock off Cas took Gadwin off and when Hock came back on so did Gadwin to start the fun all over again.
It would be interesting to see the stats because despite being under the cosh I thought Hock put a lot of work in.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:21 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3443
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
To be fair its the rule that needs changing. There were some complaints about it happening last year but nothings been done and it just angers the fans.
No!
I disagree, the games tough, always has been and real players played the game tough asking no quarter and giving none.
This chav like whooping and hollering, rubbing people's heads when they make a mistake, gesturing at refs to encourage a sin bin and the aforementioned outhouse tactics systemic in Leigh performances were never part of this mans game until relatively recent.
Refs need to start penalising ungentlemanly and unsporting conduct!
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:40 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1174
|
Couldn't agree more Avenger. Unless the reff take total charge of the game we are in danger of going the same way as football. Total respect seems to have been replaced with respect now and again.
When things are going your way.
St Helens are the masters of slowing the play the ball. They constantly have one defender involved in the tackle behind the play the balll he then decides to make an effort to get up just as the balls played resulting in a slow play the ball and a restricted choice of which way to go .
Sky pundits often referre to a clever player or he
Knows what he's doing when a player deliberately looks for a free kick , well in my book it's ungentemanly conduct.
|
|
Sun Feb 12, 2017 1:50 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 874
|
The Avenger wrote:
No!
I disagree, the games tough, always has been and real players played the game tough asking no quarter and giving none.
This chav like whooping and hollering, rubbing people's heads when they make a mistake, gesturing at refs to encourage a sin bin and the aforementioned outhouse tactics systemic in Leigh performances were never part of this mans game until relatively recent.
Refs need to start penalising ungentlemanly and unsporting conduct!
I'd rather refs penalise a spear tackle , especially that players 1 st tackle of the year , hardly claim he was tired Or even just his technique , he placed his hands between the legs , outlawed years ago , it was deliberate and not what could be defined as ' niggle ' that came when he dropped down on Gareth with his forearm
Let's assume Hock had done that tackle , what would have been everybody's opinion ?
happy to discuss several other seemingly deliberate actions by Cas , we need to learn what is allowed in SL , very different to the Championship
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
