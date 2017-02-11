newgroundb4wakey wrote:
To be fair its the rule that needs changing. There were some complaints about it happening last year but nothings been done and it just angers the fans.
No!
I disagree, the games tough, always has been and real players played the game tough asking no quarter and giving none.
This chav like whooping and hollering, rubbing people's heads when they make a mistake, gesturing at refs to encourage a sin bin and the aforementioned outhouse tactics systemic in Leigh performances were never part of this mans game until relatively recent.
Refs need to start penalising ungentlemanly and unsporting conduct!