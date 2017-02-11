WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh Centurions

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:43 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1961
To use a 'Stevoism', at 44-4, Cas probably 'put the cue on the rack'.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:38 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1254
The Avenger wrote:
The outhouse tactics on display from Leigh last night were awful to see in a game of Rugby League. Purposely placing the ball on a defender, trapped under the tackle and cynically passing the ball into a player who'd done his best to get out if the way is the sort of crap you expect to see from cheating continental ladyboys soccer players.

There was also a lot of sniping from the little Leigh players against their bigger Castleford counterparts, it was a good job Cas stayed professional or some of those Leigh boys could have come seriously unstuck. Millington in particular looked at a couple of Leigh forwards as if to say "are you serious, grow up ".

I don't think Leigh will be that lucky all season and some of their games will end up with brawls in which Leigh look ill equipped to take part in.

As for the match, I thought Cas would win easy but they didn't play particularly well, had they been as clinical as they normally are I suspect they'd have hit 60 points.


To be fair its the rule that needs changing. There were some complaints about it happening last year but nothings been done and it just angers the fans.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:53 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 56
Willzay wrote:
They were asking for trouble when their starting props were Hock and Tickle.


Before the game on another board I tipped Hock to be sent off....lol

So in that respect I lost that one, but there was a hefty dollop of niggle going on in there, its only a matter of time.
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  