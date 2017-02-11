The Avenger wrote:

The outhouse tactics on display from Leigh last night were awful to see in a game of Rugby League. Purposely placing the ball on a defender, trapped under the tackle and cynically passing the ball into a player who'd done his best to get out if the way is the sort of crap you expect to see from cheating continental ladyboys soccer players.



There was also a lot of sniping from the little Leigh players against their bigger Castleford counterparts, it was a good job Cas stayed professional or some of those Leigh boys could have come seriously unstuck. Millington in particular looked at a couple of Leigh forwards as if to say "are you serious, grow up ".



I don't think Leigh will be that lucky all season and some of their games will end up with brawls in which Leigh look ill equipped to take part in.



As for the match, I thought Cas would win easy but they didn't play particularly well, had they been as clinical as they normally are I suspect they'd have hit 60 points.