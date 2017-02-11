|
Although Leigh got blown away for the middle 40 minutes of the game, they will definitely improve.
Although it was only a friendly, Cas blew us away in the first half of the "warm up" game, with a weaker squad than they had on the park last night..
Leigh showed some spirit in the last 15 mins and the second half was pretty close on the scoreboard, albeit that Cas had won the game.
IF teams can keep battering Leigh, as Castleford did, then maybe, Leighs forwards will tire but, if they (Leigh) post some early points, they will win some games.
Far too early to write them off but, if they dont pick up some early points (and they have some tough opening fixtures) maybe, confidence will start to go ?
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:03 am
First 20 minutes I thought they were pretty equal with both sides showing plenty of energy but it looked like DP's gameplan was to weather the storm and then punish (which they did). When Grant Millington came on you could see the way they were playing had changed and then Cas started posting points.
Leigh will be bottom 4 this year but I think that they will stay up. Don't understand how people have been putting them in the eight especially after most super league teams have strengthened their roster.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:16 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
You do realise that this is his 3rd season at Cas, he was injured for most of 2016.
lol.....erm nope, never heard of him, I just call it as I see it..
Just an observation on Leigh though, I think because of the competition they're used to, SL is really gonna hurt them this season if they don't cut out the crap.
They're just too cutesy with their short kickoffs, gamesmanship at the pob and low percentage trick plays.
What worked more often than not in the Champs, turns in to long odds chancy crap in SL.
I mean, its good to be innovative but you can't put a load of effort in to get on your opponents line and then kick the ball at the post not knowing wthell its gonna go, thats a poor percentage game of chance, equally, to kick the ball dead through poor execution on the line, when that play with good execution has much better percentage potential than a give us a clue post bounce.
Maybe if they hadn't been already too far behind they wouldn't have been trying that stuff, I dunno, I don't think so, I think they play that way because they could, a carry over from the Champs.
I think they have potential to not finish bottom, but they're gonna have to change their perception of the percentages quick.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:29 pm
They were asking for trouble when their starting props were Hock and Tickle.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:22 pm
Lets see how your percentages play out against Hull. You've certainly had enough time in SL to at least now start making an impression in the League,or do you need more time?
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:24 pm
atomic wrote:
Lets see how your percentages play out against Hull. You've certainly had enough time in SL to at least now start making an impression in the League,or do you need more time?
Diddums
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:25 pm
atomic wrote:
Lets see how your percentages play out against Hull. You've certainly had enough time in SL to at least now start making an impression in the League,or do you need more time?
My my, we don't like criticism do we
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:29 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
My my, we don't like criticism do we
I don't think you do.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:45 pm
atomic wrote:
I don't think you do.
I'm on my way out now, I suggest you dig out your tank top and oxford bags and do the same, you might enjoy it
Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:50 pm
The outhouse tactics on display from Leigh last night were awful to see in a game of Rugby League. Purposely placing the ball on a defender, trapped under the tackle and cynically passing the ball into a player who'd done his best to get out if the way is the sort of crap you expect to see from cheating continental ladyboys soccer players.
There was also a lot of sniping from the little Leigh players against their bigger Castleford counterparts, it was a good job Cas stayed professional or some of those Leigh boys could have come seriously unstuck. Millington in particular looked at a couple of Leigh forwards as if to say "are you serious, grow up ".
I don't think Leigh will be that lucky all season and some of their games will end up with brawls in which Leigh look ill equipped to take part in.
As for the match, I thought Cas would win easy but they didn't play particularly well, had they been as clinical as they normally are I suspect they'd have hit 60 points.
