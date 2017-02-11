Although Leigh got blown away for the middle 40 minutes of the game, they will definitely improve.
Although it was only a friendly, Cas blew us away in the first half of the "warm up" game, with a weaker squad than they had on the park last night..
Leigh showed some spirit in the last 15 mins and the second half was pretty close on the scoreboard, albeit that Cas had won the game.
IF teams can keep battering Leigh, as Castleford did, then maybe, Leighs forwards will tire but, if they (Leigh) post some early points, they will win some games.
Far too early to write them off but, if they dont pick up some early points (and they have some tough opening fixtures) maybe, confidence will start to go ?
