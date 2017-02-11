newgroundb4wakey wrote: You do realise that this is his 3rd season at Cas, he was injured for most of 2016.

lol.....erm nope, never heard of him, I just call it as I see it..Just an observation on Leigh though, I think because of the competition they're used to, SL is really gonna hurt them this season if they don't cut out the crap.They're just too cutesy with their short kickoffs, gamesmanship at the pob and low percentage trick plays.What worked more often than not in the Champs, turns in to long odds chancy crap in SL.I mean, its good to be innovative but you can't put a load of effort in to get on your opponents line and then kick the ball at the post not knowing wthell its gonna go, thats a poor percentage game of chance, equally, to kick the ball dead through poor execution on the line, when that play with good execution has much better percentage potential than a give us a clue post bounce.Maybe if they hadn't been already too far behind they wouldn't have been trying that stuff, I dunno, I don't think so, I think they play that way because they could, a carry over from the Champs.I think they have potential to not finish bottom, but they're gonna have to change their perception of the percentages quick.