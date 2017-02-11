WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh Centurians

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Leigh Centurians

 
Post a reply

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:20 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4394
Location: Outside your remit
Difficult to tell from that how either team will go this year. Leigh had decent spells of being competitive, if they can string more of that together in games against teams other than a fresh cas outfit away, they could do ok.

Cas played well but massively helped by all the penalties Leigh conceded early on, they were blowing for last 20 mins of 1st half which is when the damage was done.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:39 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2780
TrinityIHC wrote:
Difficult to tell from that how either team will go this year. Leigh had decent spells of being competitive, if they can string more of that together in games against teams other than a fresh cas outfit away, they could do ok.

Cas played well but massively helped by all the penalties Leigh conceded early on, they were blowing for last 20 mins of 1st half which is when the damage was done.


Could be worse,you take the blowing part further than 20 minutes..

OHH...Step in TART..Non constructive post.I didn't see anybody blowing.Strong first 20 and strong last 20..
Image

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:22 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6034
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Them ginner cas lot will take some beating this season. This season is probably their best chance for silverware.

That's a severe case of Jinnerism there mate, under rule 2.4.1, that's bang out of order!:)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:35 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2780
No comment from the minicule Vastman! His he awaiting his Sunday dinner?
Image

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:05 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1173
It's the start of a long season and if I was in the Leigh camp I would be worried.the Cas camp on the other hand will be over the moon. Having seen the first 2 games on sky it's difficult to fully access the games.
Defences on top during the Leeds and Saints match or a case of nothing in attack by either teams. Brilliant play by Cas or allowed to play by Leigh.
The results seemed to have gone without any surprises so it's work in progress and on to round 2. With Leigh against Leeds we may get a clearer picture of the Leeds attack and Leigh will be he'll bent on putting on a much better defensive display.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:22 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10891
Location: The City of Wakefield
atomic wrote:
No comment from the minicule Vastman! His he awaiting his Sunday dinner?


What are you on about atomic? :?
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 7:43 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1556
Location: wakefield
Leigh will not be playing Cas every week. Cas are a top side , I think Eden is a better option at fullback for them that Hardacre whose passing when he joined the line was poor, Eden at fullback Hardacre on the wing.
Think Leigh were also on the end of some tough penalty decisions, obviously did not effect the result but made life even harder for them. They have enough good players to cope in SL.

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:36 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25454
Location: Poodle Power!
Wildthing wrote:
What are you on about atomic? :?


Wondering that myself, weird.

I don't read to much into the first game of the season, of all fans we should know this better than most.

Despite Belly's grandstanding this doesn't make Cas a top side nor does it make Leigh the whipping boys.

To those attempting to use this first round as a guide - if we beat Hull does that mean we will finish top four and win the CCup...

...come on great predictors answers on a postcard please
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:40 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4394
Location: Outside your remit
atomic wrote:
Could be worse,you take the blowing part further than 20 minutes..

OHH...Step in TART..Non constructive post.I didn't see anybody blowing.Strong first 20 and strong last 20..


Probably couldnt see them with your red n white specs on, but end of 1st half Leigh were tired and couldnt keep up with Cas who scored almost at will.

Think we'll learn more about Leigh when you play Leeds next weej. Cas away gonna be tough for any team.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Leigh Centurians

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:58 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10891
Location: The City of Wakefield
All the game really tells us is that Cas will be very tough to beat (esp at home) and that Leigh will struggle in the early
part of the season but you would expect them to come good - and be hard to beat at home.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Deeencee, duke street 10, eastardsley, eric35, Hank Moody, hazzard, lampyboy, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Super Alf Macklin, Upanunder, vastman, victarmeldrew, Wildthing and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,2701,61775,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  