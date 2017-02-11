It's the start of a long season and if I was in the Leigh camp I would be worried.the Cas camp on the other hand will be over the moon. Having seen the first 2 games on sky it's difficult to fully access the games.

Defences on top during the Leeds and Saints match or a case of nothing in attack by either teams. Brilliant play by Cas or allowed to play by Leigh.

The results seemed to have gone without any surprises so it's work in progress and on to round 2. With Leigh against Leeds we may get a clearer picture of the Leeds attack and Leigh will be he'll bent on putting on a much better defensive display.