TrinityIHC wrote:

Difficult to tell from that how either team will go this year. Leigh had decent spells of being competitive, if they can string more of that together in games against teams other than a fresh cas outfit away, they could do ok.



Cas played well but massively helped by all the penalties Leigh conceded early on, they were blowing for last 20 mins of 1st half which is when the damage was done.