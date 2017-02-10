|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Obviously too early to make proper assessment, but looking at tonight's score Leigh may well take time to settle in SL.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Redscat wrote:
Them ginner cas lot will take some beating this season. This season is probably their best chance for silverware.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:22 pm
Cas laid the platform early doors. Matched Leigh up front for first 20 mins, Leigh's exuberance then dropped off and Powell brought more big blokes on, then they moved the ball about.
Simple, basic but very effective.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:24 pm
Yes, I think they will. I have said that since they got promoted.
I also think with with Salford and Widnes injury problems, this could play into our hands if we can get some early momentum.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:13 pm
They've done what Salford did when Marwan first got involved: filled the pack with players that are too old.
You can have a couple of old horses in the pack to guide the young ones around, to lead, but they all looked old and past it, and Cas just ran them ragged once they'd blown themselves out after twenty minutes.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:47 pm
Cas looked decent tonight, I just don't think they're gonna make the jump with that depth of the squad.
Take Gale and Mcshane out for a few games and they're not gonna be the same team, if they can keep them on the pitch, things will look much more peachy, but are they gonna be there all season ??
Saying that though, Roberts looks like a useful signing, he caught my eye as a replacement for Gale if he gets injured, they'll have to play differently, its not a straight swap but he looks not without potential,
I was vexed off at the time but Scot Moore was an upgrade of sorts from mcshane, so I don't have too many complaints about him going to Cas and doing there what he did at Wakey, and that is give em piles and piles of go forward, who would fill in for him ?
The squad looks strong across the board, but they need the direction, its not easy to fudge key pivotal positions these days if you want to keep it rolling all season.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:53 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Absolutely spot on Slugger. Credit to leigh though as they kept battling.
DP said earlier in the week that some of last years Cas players would be able to give Leigh some inside info.
He was correct and Rocky did a superb job in reading our usual preferred left side attack but we just switched to central or right wing attacks.
What baffles me is that the video's of Cas games are there for all other coaches to see but none seem confident enough to try and copy it.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:57 pm
Upanunder wrote:
You do realise that this is his 3rd season at Cas, he was injured for most of 2016.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:07 am
What diet has Hock been on (must have been same as mine) he looked to have piled the pounds on and apart from him and Vae they looked a bit lightweight. As for Cas they played what was infront of them to a T but would be worried if Gale was out as it would alter their game plan though they overcame that a couple of times last season.
