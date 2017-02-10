Upanunder wrote:

Cas looked decent tonight, I just don't think they're gonna make the jump with that depth of the squad.

Take Gale and Mcshane out for a few games and they're not gonna be the same team, if they can keep them on the pitch, things will look much more peachy, but are they gonna be there all season ??

Saying that though, Robe rts looks like a useful signing, he caught my eye as a replacement for Gale if he gets injured, they'll have to play differently, its not a straight swap but he looks not without potential,

I was vexed off at the time but Scot Moore was an upgrade of sorts from mcshane, so I don't have too many complaints about him going to Cas and doing there what he did at Wakey, and that is give em piles and piles of go forward, who would fill in for him ?

The squad looks strong across the board, but they need the direction, its not easy to fudge key pivotal positions these days if you want to keep it rolling all season.